Pakistan: Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 6:09 PM

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has come out of international retirement and has made himself available for selection for the T20 World Cup later this year.

The 31-year-old, once the spearhead of the bowling attack, made the announcement on X on Sunday.

"I still dream to play for Pakistan!" he wrote on X.

And he went on to reveal that he has had a few "positive discussions" with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC ,I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations," he added in the post.

Amir, who played 36 Tests, 61 One-Day Internationals and 50 T20 Internationals, last featured for Pakistan against England In a T20 International in Manchester in August 2020.

His last ODI was against Sri Lanka in Karachi in Ocotober 2019, while he last Test in January 2019 against South Africa in Johannesburg.

He played the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he took 10 wickets in nine matches for the Quetta Gladiators.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29.

