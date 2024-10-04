Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan players celebrate their win. — X

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:01 AM

Pakistan staged a determined fightback to beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs in their opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup campaign in Sharjah on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal claimed three wickets with Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Fatima Sana all taking two each for Pakistan as Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka fell comfortably short of their target of 117.

Pakistan needed a crucial lower-order knock from their captain Sana to post a competitive total, having slumped to 84-8 after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Sugandika Kumari had both Pakistan openers caught behind off her left-arm spin and the wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.

Sohail made 18 and Nida Dar added 23 but Pakistan looked in danger of failing to reach 100 as Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu picked up three wickets with her off-spin.

Athapaththu finished with 3-18 and Kumari took 3-19 but Sana's 30 off 20 balls, featuring three fours and a six, frustrated Sri Lanka and proved a match-winning contribution.

She was eventually dismissed by left-arm seamer Udeshika Prabodhani, who ended with 3-20.

Pakistan lost opening bowler Diana Baig to a calf strain after just one ball of the Sri Lanka innings, but her replacement Sana picked up the vital wicket of Athapaththu -- caught at extra cover for six.

Sohail bowled Harshitha Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera cheaply, but while Vishmi Gunaratne remained at the crease there was hope for Sri Lanka.

Kavisha Dilhari holed out to long-on off Sandhu while trying to increase the run rate to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 47-4 in the 11th over.

Nilakshika Silva earned a reprieve when she was trapped lbw from a delivery called a dead ball after Sandhu's towel fell out of her pocket.