Pakistan cricket: Nida Dar to lead team as PCB announces squad for Asian Games

The 15-player squad features Diana Baig, who makes a return to international cricket after recovering from a finger injury

Pakistan's Nida Dar. Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 2:44 PM

Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar have been rewarded for their strong performances in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup and Emerging Women's Teams Asia Cup with maiden call-ups in Pakistan's senior women's squad for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"The 15-player squad also features Diana Baig, who makes a return to international cricket after recovering from a finger injury that she sustained in the third and final One-Day International against Australia in January this year," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in an official statement.

Pakistan women's team that have won gold medals in the last two editions, held in Guangzhou, China, in 2010 and Incheon, South Korea 2014, and will be aiming for a hat-trick when they feature in this year's event scheduled to take place from September 19 to 26. The event will be played in T20 format.

As per the ICC T20I rankings and tournament rule, Pakistan women's team will feature in the event from the quarter-finals scheduled to take place from September 22 to 24. The semi-finals will be played on September 25, while the final will be on September 26. The match for a Bronze medal will also take place on September 26.

The 15-member squad was finalised after deliberations amongst the women's selection committee led by Saleem Jaffar, head coach Mark Coles and captain Nida Dar.

Before the Asian Games, Pakistan women will feature in the home series against South Africa consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs (part of ICC Women's Championship 2022-25) in Karachi from September 1 to 14. The squad for the bilateral series will be announced in due course.

Former captain Bismah Maroof has opted out of the Asian Games because of the event's rules and regulations that do not allow athletes to carry their children.

"Ayesha Naseem, who featured in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, expressed her desire to retire from the game, which the board accepted," a statement from PCB further read.

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games: Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Nataliya Parveiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.

