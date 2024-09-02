Pakistan coach Gillespie remains defiant despite Bangladesh onslaught

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during the fourth day of the second Test. — AFP

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 8:41 PM

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie said his team would fight until the last ball on the final day of the second Test after pacemen Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana shared nine wickets on Monday to set Bangladesh on course for a historic series victory.

Hasan took 5-43 while Nahid added 4-44 -- both career-best figures -- in dismissing Pakistan for 172 in their second innings and giving the visitors a target of 185 to secure a 2-0 series win in Rawalpindi.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam raced to 42 without loss, with Zakir hitting two sixes and two boundaries, before rain clouds gathered and bad light suspended play one over after the tea break.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after a surprise win in Rawalpindi last month, their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

They have won only two series away from home -- against the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe in 2021 -- and need another 143 runs on the final day on Tuesday to secure victory.

While acknowledging that Bangladesh were favourites, Gillespie said his bowlers would go out for a win.

"The odds are probably in favour of Bangladesh and we don't shy away from that," said Gillespie, who is coaching Pakistan for his first series.

"We know what can happen, but we took six for 26 in the first innings so we know that we can have an impact with the ball."

Pakistan had been 117-6 at lunch, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha fighting to save the hosts before Hasan ended their 55-run stand.

Hasan had Rizwan caught behind for 43 and had Mohammad Ali caught in the slips on the next ball for a golden duck to leave Pakistan teetering on 136-8.

Salman, who top-scored with 47, added 27 for the last wicket with Mir Hamza before Hasan wrapped up the innings with his fifth wicket, getting Hamza caught in the slip.