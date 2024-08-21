Pakistan board says stadium revamps won't disrupt Champions Trophy

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks to reporters at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — X

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 11:57 AM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 11:58 AM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shot down media reports that the redevelopment of three stadiums to be used at next year's Champions Trophy will not be completed in time, saying only bilateral Tests and domestic matches may be affected.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium are being revamped for the Feb. 19 to March 9 tournament next year.

Ongoing construction work may affect Pakistan's bilateral commitments this season, including the Test against England in Karachi. The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has already been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi spoke to the media following his inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium renovations in Lahore on Monday and said much work is still to be done as none of the stadiums currently meet international standards.

“It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi’s comments," the PCB said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The PCB Chair clearly stated that the redevelopment and redesign of the three designated stadiums would be completed on schedule, ensuring readiness to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"While some domestic matches may need to be shifted to facilitate uninterrupted construction work, this in no way pertains to the ICC Champions Trophy, which remains a priority for the PCB as a premier eight-team international event."