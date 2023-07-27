Vietnam will take valuable lessons despite defeat to US on debut
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test on Thursday to complete a 2-0 clean sweep.
On the fourth day of the Test, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 188 in their second innings, thanks to Noman Al's 7/70.
Earlier, Pakistan had made 576/5d in their reply to Lanka's first innings total of 166 all out.
(More to follow)
With one sterling round of 63 the Spaniard moved from the middle of the pack to second place with 18 holes to play at Hoylake
Australia trail by 61 runs in the second innings with only one day's play remaining at the Old Trafford on Sunday
The Serb was spotted at the world-famous Copacabana beach in Croatia on his luxury yacht together with his wife Jelena and kids, Stefan and Tara
The seven-time world champion ended a barren run stretching back 33 races by claiming a record-increasing 104th pole of his career
Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia
The Abu Dhabi athlete won bouts against competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei