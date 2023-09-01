Pakistan banking on experience of Lanka conditions to do well against India

Babar Azam has been in top form. - AfP File

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday played down the talk of pressure on his side and said they were banking on their experience in Sri Lankan conditions to do well against India in their Asia Cup match.

Pakistan had played a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in July and then several players, including Babar, stayed back for the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

After the LPL, Pakistan took on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which they won 3-0. Babar said the whole trip would stand the side in good stead.

"We have been here since July. We have played Test matches, some league (LPL) matches and then the ODIs (against Afghanistan). We are hoping that this will help us to do well against India tomorrow," said Babar during the pre-match press-conference.

Babar shot down talks of pressure surrounding an Indo-Pak match, and said they were just concentrating on the game and not on outside noises.

"There is no extra pressure. Yes, the India vs Pakistan match is always one of high intensity, but we have experienced players and we just need to concentrate on our strengths and do well," he added.

The Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam theme has dominated the cricket talks for a while now, but Babar said he has nothing but respect for the former Indian captain.

"I have only respect for Virat Kohli. He is elder to me and I always respected him. When I started playing, I talked to him, and I got a lot of help from him. I don't know what people from outside are talking about and leave those talks to them," said Babar.