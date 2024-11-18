Pakistan appoint Aaqib Javed interim white-ball coach

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed. — X

Pakistan on Monday again changed its coaching line-up, appointing former fast bowler Aaqib Javed as interim head coach for the white ball team.

In the past two years Pakistan cricket has ploughed through five coaches, three board heads, three captains and numerous formats of the domestic competition, whilst suffering a string of humiliating defeats.

Javed will replace Australian Jason Gillespie who oversaw the limited over series which ended in Pakistan's 3-0 defeat against Australia in Hobart in a Twenty20 international series.

Gillespie, Pakistan's red-ball head coach, had replaced former South African Gary Kirsten who resigned over differences with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last month.

"Aaqib Javed, a former international fast bowler, is appointed as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025," said a PCB release.

It refuted reports Gillespie will be removed, announcing he will remain red-ball head coach for the two-match Test series in South Africa next month.

Javed is also a member of Pakistan's senior selection committee which has been repeatedly reshuffled since Pakistan's Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi took over as PCB chairman in February.

A permanent head coach will be appointed after the Champions Trophy which Pakistan is due to host in February-March -- subject to India's participation.

India last week threw the competition into question by refusing to send their team to Pakistan on security fears and proposed their matches be played at a neutral venue.