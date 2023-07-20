Pakistan: 18-year-old cricketer announces retirement from cricket due to religious reasons

Event's future has been cast in doubt after Victoria said spiralling costs forced its withdrawal as host city of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza which was first held in 1930
Ayesha Naseem, a promising young cricketer from Pakistan, has announced her retirement from the game in order to live her life in accordance with Islam. She represented Pakistan cricket in 30 T20Is and four ODIs, scoring 369 and 33 runs in both formats, respectively.
Now, the promising 18-year-old cricketer informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that she is leaving the game. As per reports in Pakistani media, her decision to retire is due to her religious beliefs. “I’m leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam,” Naseem reportedly told PCB. But the board is yet to confirm the news.
She made her international debut for Pakistan in 2020 and is plans to leave the sport at the peak of her career and as one of the rare hard-hitters of the cricket ball in women's cricket. Her sudden retirement will send shockwaves in Pakistan's women cricketing fraternity.
