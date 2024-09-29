E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

No play on day three of India Bangladesh Test

Following Saturday's washout, a wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium cost another day's play with Bangladesh stuck on 107-3 off 35 overs

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Match officials inspect the field. — AFP
Match officials inspect the field. — AFP

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 3:21 PM

The third day of the rain-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled on Sunday.

Following Saturday's washout, a wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium cost another day's play with Bangladesh stuck on 107-3 off 35 overs.


Mominul Haque (40), who turned 33 on Sunday, and Mushfiqur Rahim (six) will be at the crease when the game resumes.

India won the opening Test in Chennai by 280 runs and a draw in Kanpur would secure a record-extending 18th successive test series victory on home soil.

India, who lead the World Test Championship standings, are bidding to make the WTC final for the third consecutive time.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports