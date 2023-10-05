No opening ceremony for ICC Cricket World Cup; here's why

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM

The ICC Cricket Carnival is here and aren't we all excited to see the best of the cricketing nations lock horns for the ultimate glory?

The excitement is even higher, for it's the first time in history that India is solely hosting the show piece tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been leaving no stone unturned to make it a massive success. However, fans were left disheartened when it was announced that the 2023 World Cup wouldn’t have an opening ceremony.

Earlier, some media reports claimed that the ICC and BCCI had planned a glittery opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on October 4, a day ahead of the inaugural match between reigning champions England and last edition’s runners-up New Zealand.

The Indian board was even said to have prepared a star-studded lineup for the occasion. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, new-age sensation Arijit Singh, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, the soulful Shankar Mahadevan and Kaavaalaa-fame Tamannah Bhatia were all reportedly part of the list.

The twist came when an Indian media report on October 3 claimed that the BCCI had cancelled the World Cup opening ceremony. A source close to the development told The Times of India that the event was called off due to time management issues. To give logic to his claim, the anonymous person referred to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), which saw a grand opening in Ahmedabad. From Arijit Singh to Tamannah Bhatia, several celebrities performed at the event.

“There was never an opening ceremony planned for the World Cup. I can confirm that. In the case of the IPL, you can have a short opening ceremony, as the match starts in the evening. Here, the match starts in the afternoon,” the source told TOI.

Despite the cancellation of the highly anticipated event, the BCCI organised the mandatory captains’ meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Skippers of all ten participating nations took part in an interactive press conference.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan were also part of the event. After wrapping up the presser, the captains spent some time in a collective photo session along with the coveted World Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, when Rohit Sharma was told that the last three World Cups were won by one of the host nations, the Indian captain said that he wasn't thinking too much about it. "In the last 3 editions hosting teams won the World Cups and we will give our everything in this World Cup and enjoy the tournament," Rohit said in the World Cup 2023 Captain's Day event.

The batter added that people will love the tournament. "The stadiums will be jam-packed. Indians love their cricket. It is going to be a great tournament," he said.

The opening match of the Cricket World Cup between England and New Zealand starts at 12.30pm UAE time.

