The 35-year-old son of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home minister Amit Shah will be the youngest-ever ICC chairman when be begins his tenure on December 1
New Zealand's Sophie Devine will step down as Twenty20 captain after the Women's T20 World Cup in October, governing body New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.
Allrounder Devine will remain as the captain in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
"With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I’ve enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times," the 34-year-old said in a statement.
"But I won’t be around forever, so I think stepping away from captaining one format at a time gives the next leaders time to find their feet."
Devine, the first cricketer to score six consecutive fifties in T20 Internationals, has captained New Zealand in 56 matches in the format, winning 25 of them.
Participants in the tournament competed in volleyball, basketball and handball matches
JMC Sport's deep understanding of golf and industry connections could significantly support his career development
The tournament marks the climax of the PGA Tour season, where the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings compete for the title
The pair will lead respective teams of ten DP World Tour Members in the three-day match play contest, with Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald also presiding over proceedings as he did in 2023
The Scotsman has also qualified for this week’s Tour Championship on the PGA Tour – the final event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Rankings
Juventus delivered another brilliant performance to move to the top of the standings
Captain Suzann Pettersen’s squad hope to win the biennial trophy for the fourth consecutive edition