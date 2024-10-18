New Zealand edge West Indies to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

Photo: AFP

New Zealand saw off the danger of Deandra Dottin to book their place in the Women's T20 World Cup final with a nail-biting eight-run win over West Indies in Sharjah on Friday.

After Dottin's 4-22 restricted the White Ferns to 128-9, the all-rounder clubbed a superb 33 from 22 balls with three sixes as West Indies finished just short on 120-8.

New Zealand will face South Africa in Sunday's final in Dubai.

Brief scores

New Zealand 128-9 in 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 33, Suzie Bates 26, Isabella Gaze 20 not out; Deandra Dottin 4-22, Afy Fletcher 2-23) v West Indies 120-8 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 33, Afy Fletcher 17 not out; Eden Carson 3-29, Amelia Kerr 2-14)

Result: New Zealand won by eight runs