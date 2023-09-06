New Zealand beat England to tie T20I series 2-2

New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot. — AFP

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 12:40 AM

New Zealand beat England by a comfortable six wickets at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, with Tim Seifert hitting 48 and Glenn Phillips adding 42, to draw their four-match Twenty20 International series 2-2.

England's Jonny Bairstow (73) had earlier hit his fastest half century in T20 internationals as the hosts set New Zealand a target of 176 after finishing on 175-8 on a warm evening in Nottingham.

New Zealand won with 2.4 overs to spare, finishing on 179-4 with Mark Chapman 40 not out.

England had won the first two matches, with New Zealand coming back strongly to end on level terms.

