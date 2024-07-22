New India coach Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit to play 2027 World Cup

Newly appointed Indian coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. — Reuters

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 5:28 PM

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir believes veteran batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can both continue playing until the 2027 World Cup if they remain fit but said on Monday that the decision was entirely up to them.

Rohit, 37, and his opening partner Kohli, 35, quit Twenty20 Internationals last month after the team's victory in the World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown but both men will continue to play Test and 50-overs cricket.

Speaking in his first press conference since replacing Rahul Dravid at the helm of the national team this month, Gambhir said the two stalwarts still had plenty to offer.

"I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it's the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup," Gambhir told reporters.

"One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy (in 2025) and a big tour of Australia (from November 2024), obviously they would be motivated enough.

"Then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well. But this is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it's up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team's success.

"Ultimately, it's the team that's important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket. They're world class players and any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible."

Gambhir's tenure officially begins when India play three T20 internationals and three ODIs in Sri Lanka starting on Saturday in Pallekele, with Suryakumar Yadav picked to lead the side in the shorter format ahead of Hardik Pandya.

All-rounder Pandya, 30, was Rohit's deputy during India's T20 World Cup triumph last month but he has suffered from fitness problems and missed the 50-over World Cup last year with an ankle injury.

"Fitness has been something that he's struggled with," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

"As selectors, it becomes difficult then. The thought behind it was that we want someone who is likely to be available more."

India begin their Sri Lanka trip with the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Saturday and Pandya has reportedly opted out of the three subsequent one-day internationals.