Mott steps down as England white-ball coach

England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott has stepped down following their Twenty20 World Cup semifinal exit against eventual champions India last month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has been appointed on an interim basis to replace the Australian.

Since his appointment in May 2022, the 50-year-old Mott helped England win the T20 World Cup later that year and guided them to white-ball series wins over Australia, Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Pakistan.

"I am immensely proud to have coached the England men's team; it has been an honour," Mott said in a statement.

"We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022."

Former England batsman Trescothick, 48, will lead the team on an interim basis for the rest of the home summer, which includes a white-ball series against Australia in September.