Moeen Ali looking for fan who helped cure his injured finger

Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 11:46 PM

It is said that life is full of unpredictable beauty and surprises as English cricketer Mooen Ali found out when he visited the NHS (National Health Security) in the UK to treat a nasty bruise on his spinning finger.

The injury forced Ali to miss a big part of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston which England lost and which must have hurt the all-rounder even more.

However, following his visit to the NHS. Moeen’s finger has healed and his off-spinner is back to his deadly best.

And who does he have to thank for curing him?

Not a doctor, but an NHS worker who gave him a gel made of honey that worked wonders on the bruised finger.

The kind worker also wrote a letter to Ali saying that her husband was a big fan of his.

Now the England all-rounder is desperately trying to find the lady to thank her for her good deed and has asked her to get in touch with him.

"I can't remember who it is," Moeen told BBC Sport. "If the lady sees this, please get in contact because I really want to write back to say thank you.

"I got home after the Edgbaston Test and a few days later I got a letter from a lady who said her husband is a big fan of mine," Moeen explained.

"They were watching and saw the gash on my finger and thought the Medihoney would really help me. I tried it and it really healed my finger straight away.

"It's amazing. The only thing I'm really gutted about is I can't find the letter."

Yes, life is full of surprises and there’s every chance that Ali will track down the kind NHS nurse, or vice versa.

