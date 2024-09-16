Milestone, form hunt continue for Virat Kohli in Bangladesh Test series

India's Virat Kohli attends a practice session. — AFP

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 5:41 PM

Star India batter Virat Kohli will be having some milestones in his sights as he prepares for the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai, with an aim to overtake his peers' Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson's recent success in long format.

The two-match series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The second Test will begin on September 27 in Kanpur. In his first Test assignment, head coach Gautam Gambhir will be keen on securing a series win.

Missing the home series against England early this year due to the birth of his second child, Kohli has had some success in his short, but a consistent ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 run, scoring 369 runs in four matches and six innings at an average of 61.50, with a century and two fifties. His best score was 121.

Kohli will be aiming to get to the 9,000 run mark in Test cricket, as he is just 152 runs away from the milestone. It will make him the only Indian to touch this milestone. In 113 Tests, he has scored 8,848 runs in 191 innings at an average of 49.15, with 29 centuries and 30 fifties. His best score is 254.

Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-getter in Tests with 15,921 runs in 200 matches.

The veteran batter is also the fourth-highest run-getter in international cricket history, with 26,942 runs in 533 matches and 591 innings at an average of 53.35, with 80 centuries and 140 fifties to his name. Just 58 more runs will get him to 27,000 international runs.