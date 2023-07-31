MI New York clinch Major League Cricket title in Texas

His win extended Red Bull's record this year to 14 wins from 14 races
Nicholas Pooran came up with a superlative effort with the bat to help MI New York clinch the first-ever Major League Cricket title at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Sunday.
The wicketkeeper-batter scored 137 runs off 55 balls as MI New York beat Seattle Orcas by seven wickets in the final.
MI New York restricted Seattle Orcas to 183/9 despite Quinton de Kock's 87 before chasing down their target in just 16 overs.
"We spoke today about having an opportunity to do something special. I am very proud of everything every individual did and everyone contributed in some way," Pooran said.
"The people in the dressing room told me that I just needed to bat like Nicky P and not think about batting like the captain. I just backed my skills. The platform was there today and the opportunity was there."
Brief scores: MI New York 184/3 (Nicholas Pooran 137*, Dewald Brevis 20, Imad Wasim 1/14) beat Seattle Orcas 183/9 (Quinton de Kock 87, Shubham Ranjane 29, Rashid Khan 3/9) by 7 wickets.
