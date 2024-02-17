MI Emirates beat Dubai Capitals to win ILT20 title

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 10:23 PM

MI Emirates saved their best for the last, producing a brilliant all-rounder performance to beat Dubai Capitals by 45 runs in the final to win the ILT20 title on Saturday.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran (57 not out off 27 balls) led from the front as MI Emirates made 208 for three, recording the first 200-plus score in the second season of the tournament.

In reply, the Dubai Capitals were restricted to 163 for seven in 20 overs at a packed Dubai International Stadium.

(More to follow)