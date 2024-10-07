Masood leads from front as Pakistan reach 328-4 against England

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique celebrates with his captain Shan Masood (right) after scoring a century. — AFP

Pakistan captain Shan Masood smashed 153 and forged a 253-run partnership with fellow centurion Abdullah Shafique to put the hosts on course for a massive first innings total in the opening test against England on Monday.

England's tired bowling attack managed to get rid of both the batters in the final session of the day but Pakistan reached 328-4 at stumps, vindicating Masood's decision to bat after winning the toss.

Saud Shakeel was batting on a fluent 35 at stumps with nightwatchman Naseem Shah yet to open his account at the other end at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Atkinson claimed two wickets but it was toil with little success on an unresponsive pitch for England's inexperienced seam attack led by Chris Woakes.

Pakistan did not start well though and opener Saim Ayub tickled a Gus Atkinson delivery down the leg side to be caught behind in the fourth over of the day.

Masood, then on 16, was given lbw to Brydon Carse in the debutant seamer's second over. The decision, however, was overturned on review allowing Masood to race to a 43-ball fifty.

Shafique got a reprieve on 35 when he went for a risky single and England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope's direct throw narrowly missed the stumps.

The batter stepped out and hit spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six to bring up his fifty.

Masood took a single off Woakes to race to a 102-ball hundred, his first since August 2020.

Shafique reached the 100-mark in style hitting spinner Jack Leach for a six before Atkinson broke the stand.

A tired-looking Shafique played away from his body to spoon a catch to Pope at cover point. His 102 included 10 fours and two sixes.