Look: Virat Kohli recreates childhood photo for an advertisement

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 12:50 PM

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has recreated a childhood photo of himself for an advertisement. The ace batter struck an adorable pose and left fans in awe.

In the ad shared on Instagram, Kohli is seen standing in front of a wall and wearing a similar outfit as his younger self. He then looks to the side pulling off the same expressions before the photo is clicked.

“A masterpiece is a memory, a moment in time. Recreated one of my favourite childhood memories, and it looks like a true masterpiece,” the caption read.

The photo seemed to be nothing less than a treat to Virat Kohli fans.

“This will be the cutest photo on the Internet today,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Without the haircut, it’s not acceptable”.

Some also referred to Virat Kohli as Chiku, a childhood nickname. He once revealed that he was called this due to his “big cheeks” during childhood. He told former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen during a chat session on Instagram that cricketer MS Dhoni “sort of made by nickname famous from behind the stumps”.

Besides impressing fans with his batting brilliance, Virat Kohlii also keeps his teammates entertained. Earlier this month, the cricketer was seen becoming a water boy and helping his teammates stay hydrated during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh.

Kohli could be spotted running on the field during a drinks break.

Virat Kohli, along with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, will return to the squad for the third and final ODI of the series against Australia. Kohli was last seen in action in the 50-over format at the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The star India batter, however, did not get a chance to show his skills in that game as the Men in Blue quite comfortably scored the winning runs without losing a single wicket.

