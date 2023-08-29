Look: Pakistan’s new 'Star Nation Jersey' for ODI World Cup unveiled

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM

Pakistan has unveiled their new-look jersey for the ODI World Cup. The official kit, named Star Nation Jersey, was revealed during an event at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

This year’s ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played in India, will start from October 5 with a match between defending champions England and last edition’s runners-up New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared pictures of the new jersey on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Pakistan cricket team’s new kit went viral and fans reacted to the post wholeheartedly.

Sharing a picture of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, one person wrote, “Green colour is our pride.”

This fan commented that he would definitely buy the new jersey.

Another felt that the jersey from the World Cup-winning campaign of 1992 was the best.

As per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the jersey's design draws inspiration from celestial bodies, where each star signifies excellence, ambition, and the brilliant shine of cricketing achievements.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Lahore, PCB chairperson Zaka Ashraf said that the jersey summarises Pakistan cricket’s rich heritage and a bright future. “The Star Nation Jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match. This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits,” Ashraf was quoted as saying by ICC.

Ashraf hoped to see the Pakistan cricket team become World Champions in India. "We have kept Pakistan's star and flag on the chest which represents our identity. I am hopeful that our team, who is already number one in ODIs, will win the World Cup in India," Ashraf said.

The Pakistan cricket team, under the leadership of Babar Azam, will kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 6. Pakistan’s tournament opener will take place in Hyderabad. Ahead of the prestigious cricket carnival, the Asian giants will be involved in two warm-up matches.

Pakistan recently whitewashed Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series. The emphatic victory helped Babar Azam’s men reclaim the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings. Pakistan currently sit atop with 118.48 rating points.

