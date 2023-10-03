Look: MS Dhoni loses ponytail for new viral hairstyle inspired by fan image

Photo: PTI File

Legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni’s super cool hairdo has set the Internet on fire. This comes days after Dhoni was spotted carrying a ponytail.

In an Instagram post shared by renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim, Dhoni can be seen in a long-hair look with golden streaks. The look was inspired by a fan-made image of the former India skipper.

Along with the pictures of the World Cup-winning captain, Hakim said, “It’s an amazing opportunity for any creative person to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and I’m always grateful that I get this honour to show my craft by styling his hair.”

Aalim Hakim also revealed how he had requested MS Dhoni to grow his hair “before the last IPL”. The celebrity hairstylist said: “That time, Mahi bhai showed me one image of his which was a fan-made image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long… We both promised each other that would not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we would cut and style it.”

MS Dhoni’s “effortless hairstyle” is a super hit. Fans are excited to see their beloved “Thala” in an uber-cool look. So much so that Bollywood celebrities have also given a thumbs up to it. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who is known for dashing personality, said, “He is looking great, Aalim. Great haircut and the Aalim touch.”

“Wow Aalim Bhai! Looks Fab,” wrote Aparshakti Khurana. Singer Armaan Malik, spoke on everyone’s behalf when he said, replied, “Killed it.”

Music composer-singer Darshan Raval has declared that bth Aalim Hakim and MS Dhoni are “number 1”.

Actor Ranveer Singh simply dropped a red heart and heart-eye emoji. Meanwhile, a fan said: “It's just a haircut and he is breaking the internet already.... The craze for him is unparalleled.”

Dhoni’s latest look has reminded fans of the time when India were crowned T20I World Cup champions in 2007. The 42-year-old carried a long hair-do during the tournament.

A few declared that the “2007 Mahi is back”.

Dhoni’s tryst with long hair is not something new. He made his international debut with shoulder-length hair in 2004, and went on to win the inaugural edition of the T20I World Cup.

From Mohawk to side-trim, MS Dhoni’s hairstyles, over the years, have always managed to make heads turn. Not to forget, the 42-year-old shaved his head after winning the 2011 World Cup.

