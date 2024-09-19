Lankan cricketer gets 20-year ban for inappropriate behaviour with female player

UAE women's cricket team turned their fortunes around with a memorable triumph in Namibia
Former Sri Lanka Test batsman Dulip Samaraweera has been given a 20-year ban from cricket roles in Australia for engaging in "inappropriate behaviour" with a female player, governing body Cricket Victoria (CV) said on Thursday.
Samaraweera, 52, could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.
Samaraweera, who played seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1993 and 1995, coached women's teams in Australia's southern state of Victoria, including the Melbourne Stars WBBL team.
Cricket Australia said in a statement that its Conduct Commission found Samaraweera had breached CA's code of conduct and banned him from holding any position within CA or in state and territory associations in Australia.
CV backed the decision.
"It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria," CV boss Nick Cummins said in a statement.
"The victim in this case has demonstrated incredible strength of character and courage in speaking up.
"She will continue to receive our ongoing support to allow her to achieve her goals on and off the field."
