Kusal Perera's fiery show lights up Abu Dhabi T10

Kusal Perera plays a shot. — Supplied photo

Kusal Perera scripted the joint-fastest half century in Abu Dhabi T10 history, recording a 15-ball half century for New York Strikers to help his side get a massive win in Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 112, the left-handed Sri Lankan batter smashed an unbeaten 74 runs in 27 balls with 6 fours and 7 sixes in his innings.

It was a one-man show from Perera who started attacking bowling attack from the first ball itself, not allowing any respite.

Supported on the other end by Pakistan's Asif Ali, Perera finished off the chase in just 7.5 overs, as Strikers won the match by 9 wickets.

Earlier, Northern Warriors rode on an unbeaten 46 off 17 balls from Sherfane Rutherford to post a decent total of 111/3 in 10 overs on a slow surface.

Finn Allen contributed with 30 off 15 balls. For New York Strikers spinner Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowler, getting two wickets for and giving away 16 runs in his two overs.

Delhi Bulls win

An all-round show from Pakistan international Shadab Khan and sensational bowling efforts from UAE local talent Muhammad Rohid helped Delhi Bulls pick up a solid win. While Rohid picked up three wickets, giving away just 16 runs in his 2 overs, Shadab recorded figures of 1/14 in his one over to restrict Chennai Brave Jaguars for 97/5 in 10 overs With the bat, James Vince and Tom Banton gave Delhi a quickfire start, scripting a 74-run partnership. But a couple of quick wickets turned the game around, before Shadab scored an unbeaten 20 off 6 balls to help his side get a 6-needed win.