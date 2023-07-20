Kohli to play his 500th international match today. But can he break Tendulkar's record?

Indian superstar Virat Kohli. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:20 AM

Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008 at the age of 19 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka. He scored just 12 runs before he was beaten by an incutter from Nuwan Kulasekara and given out leg-before.

But little did Kulasekara, considered one of the best swing bowlers in the world at that time, know that the youngster he had just dismissed would become one of the greatest cricketers in the modern game.

Fifteen years on from that day, Kohli has amassed record after record that has kept cricket statisticians in business and put bowlers out of business.

On Thursday, the matinee idol of Indian cricket is set to reach another major milestone when he plays his 500th international match when India take on the West Indies in the second Test at Port of Spain.

To put it into context, only nine batsmen in history have achieved the feat with fellow Indian Sachin Tendulkar holding sway at the top of the ladder with 664 appearances in all forms of the game - Tests, ODIs and T20s.

The list also features some of the best players to have played the game including Mahela Jayawardene 652, Kumar Sangakkara 594, Sanath Jayasuriya 586, Ricky Ponting 560, MS Dhoni 538, Shahid Afridi 524, Jacques Kallis 510 and Rahul Dravid 509.

Earlier this month Kohli set another record when he eclipsed Dhoni on the elite list of Indian players with the most international wins, the victory over the West Indies in Dominica in the first Test being his 296th win while Dhoni had 295 wins in 535 games.

Only Tendulkar has achieved greater height having won 307 matches in 664 appearances.

It would be inappropriate to compare his achievements with the likes of other Indian greats like Tendulkar, Dhoni or Dravid.

However, it hard not to admire the modern day run machine that he is, or attempt comparisons.

Kohli has amassed 25,461 runs at an average of 53.48 which put his 622 runs ahead of Tendulkar who reached the 500-match milestone scoring 24,839 runs.

Another Tendulkar record is under threat this week in the Caribbean where should Kohli score a century it would be his 76th in 500 matches, edging the former Indian captain who had 75 tons when he reached the 500-game landmark.

Kohli is now 34-year-old and is by no means slowing down as he showed during the recent IPL and in the first Windies Test where he scored a fine half-century.

Without a shadow of a doubt he is still enjoying his cricket just as much as he did during his debut season in Sri Lanka.

An out and out team man, he is a vital cog in the think tank and the bonhomie that he brings to the dressing room is as infectious as the smile on his famous face.

