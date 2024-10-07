Kamran Akmal praises India's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav

India's Mayank Yadav bowls during the first Twenty20 match against Bangladesh. — AFP

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal praised Delhi-tearaway Mayank Yadav for his splendid T20I debut against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

The stage was set for Yadav to test the speed gun at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium against a sturdy Bangladesh batting line-up.

The 22-year-old, who blew the opposition away with his sheer pace by notching 156.7 kph, showed signs of returning to his peak after a long injury layoff.

He made Bangladesh batters toil hard for each run in his four-over spell.

"Mayank Yadav came back with fitness and bowled a maiden over in his debut. Mayank Yadav is the excitement in this series. He was the talk of the town during the Indian Premier League. India's medical panel is brilliant. The way Mayank bowled what a brilliant debut," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

On a Sunday night, Yadav left Bangladesh batters scratching their heads while attempting to understand his true nature.

As Towhid Hridoy failed to garner a single run in the youngster's over, Yadav became just the third Indian cricketer to bowl a maiden in his first over in the T20I format.

Before him, former quick Ajit Agarkar and his compatriot Arshdeep Singh entered the special club by bowling a maiden in their first over in the shortest format of cricket.

Agarkar became the first Indian to achieve the feat in 2006, during India's clash against South Africa. Left-armer Arshdeep was the second Indian to achieve the feat during India's clash against England in Southampton in 2022.