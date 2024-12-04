Japan U19 team presents Dubai cricket promoter with official cap

Shyam Bhatia receives the official Japan cap in Dubai. — Supplied photo

The Japanese under 19 cricket team, who took part in the ongoing Under 19 Asia Cup in the UAE, presented Dubai-based cricket promoter Shyam Bhatia with an official cap.

Bhatia has been promoting cricket in several countries, including Japan and Ukraine.

Recognising his selfless efforts to help the game grow at grassroots level, the Japanese team felicitated the Dubai-based Indian businessman during a training session in Dubai.

Japan, an associate member of the ICC, lost all three of their Asia Cup group stage matches against top guns India, Pakistan and hosts UAE.

But playing against traditional sides was a great learning experience for the team from the baseball-obsessed country.