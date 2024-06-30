'It felt like India, not Dubai': Fans in UAE celebrate India's World Cup win

India will bank on Bumrah and Kuldeep against the aggressive England batters in the semifinal on Thursday
India’s nail-biting win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final sparked wild celebrations in Dubai on Saturday night as jubilant fans hit the streets, beat drums and sang until midnight.
Rohit Sharma’s Indian team ended years of heartbreak in ICC events by winning their second T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in a last-over thriller against South Africa in Barbados.
As Hardik Pandya defended 16 runs in the final over of the gripping contest, Bur Dubai streets were swarming with people in blue jerseys celebrating one of India’s greatest wins on the global stage.
“It was amazing to see so many people celebrating in the streets, Meena Bazar was buzzing after the final ball was bowled,” Dubai resident Bhavesh D. Kikla told the Khaleej Times.
“People were singing and dancing on the streets. It felt like we were in India, not Dubai. The atmosphere was electrifying.”
Kikla, who watched the match in a club with a group of nine people, felt like leaving early when South African batsmen threatened to break Indian hearts.
“There were lots of twists and turns. We felt down and out when they needed only 30 off 30, we felt like leaving the club. The mood was down,” he admitted.
“But then our bowlers turned the match completely in our favour. I think it added lot of spice to the match. Now we are feeling amazing, but if it was a straight-forward win, it probably would not have felt so good.”
Kikla, an avid cricket fan, was lost for words when asked about Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning catch in the long off boundary to dismiss David Miller, South Africa’s last hope, in the final over.
“That was unbelievable, I don’t really have words to express it,” he said. “That catch was the moment when India won the game. It was an out of the world effort from Surya.”
Vikas Chandra, another Dubai resident, watched the game with a group of 10 friends at his residence.
“The day we beat Pakistan, we knew would be in the final. So we had been planning to watch the final at our home since that day,” he said. “We expected Australia to play India in the final. But South Africa fought hard and it was an amazing game last night,” added Chandra before paying tribute to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja who announced their T20I retirement after the final.
“One era has ended here and a new group of players will emerge now. These senior players, Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja deserved to go out on a high. The planning was very good and they were very well supported by (coach Rahul) Dravid,” he said.
Chandra then revealed why he still remains a big fan of MS Dhoni, under who India won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.
“I come from Bihar, so my great cricket memories are the World Cup wins under his captaincy,” he said.
“I also used to live in the same colony as Dhoni’s family in Ranchi. His house was just a stone’s throw away. So I have always been a Dhoni fan.”
Gopal Jasapara, a veteran Dubai-based cricket coach, doffed his hat to another Indian icon, Jasprit Bumrah, who played a big role again in the final.
It was Bumrah’s unplayable spell (4-0-18-2) which inspired the likes of Arshdeep Singh (4-0-20-2) and Hardik Pandya (3-0-20-3) to help India snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat in the death overs.
“Bumrah bowled amazingly well in the whole tournament. Whenever the team needed wickets or they needed to put pressure on the opposition, Rohit gave him the ball and he always delivered,” Jasapara said.
“He is without doubt the best fast bowler in the world and one of the greatest bowlers I have ever seen in my life. Most of his wickets are clean bowled, he hits the stumps regularly. That shows he is unplayable.”
Jasapara also heaped praise on Pandya for his strong comeback after a poor IPL season when he was mercilessly trolled on social media and booed by fans at stadiums for replacing Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain.
“Hardik never uttered a single word during the whole IPL saga. He never reacted during that tough time, he never responded to any negative comments that people were making,” Jasapara said.
In the make-or-break final over on Saturday, Pandya held his nerve, dismissing Miller and Kagiso Rabada to drag India over the line.
“He had a poor IPL, but he came back strong in the World Cup. He is such an integral part of this Indian team. I think after the match when Rohit hugged him and kissed him, it summed up everything, that cricket is bigger than any individual,” he said.
“And Rohit proved that he is one of the greatest leaders India have produced. There were so many stories about their relationship (during the IPL). And now look how well they performed together for India. It’s all about the team.
“As for Hardik, I am so happy for him, so many fans hated him in the IPL, and now he is a hero for the whole country. That’s the beauty of cricket.”
Dishang Mehta, another Dubai resident, felt Saturday’s victory was also a fitting farewell to Kohli who produced a superbly paced 76 to help India set a competitive total.
“I think they (the Indian cricket board) should retire the number 18 jersey (Kohli’s jersey number) as a mark of respect to the legend,” he said. “He’s the best player ever for me.”
