IPL 2024: Young DC wicketkeeper Kushagra aiming to win matches with idol Pant

Landing an IPL contract was a dream come true and now Delhi Capitals' teenage wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra can't wait to play alongside the likes of Rishabh Pant, who is among the stars he has grown up watching.

The 19-year-old from Jharkhand's Bokaro, who has scored 1245 runs in 19 first-class matches, is currently training under the supervision of the team's head coach Ricky Ponting. He was bought for INR 72 million by the franchise.

Kushagra along with all-rounder Sumit Kumar, and seasoned domestic batter Ricky Bhui are the new entrants in the squad.

"I am very excited to be a part of the IPL for the first time. I will get a chance to play with so many big international players, whom I have grown up watching. However, my main aim would be to win games for Delhi Capitals," he said in a press release issued by DC.

"I batted with Rishabh Pant for the first time and he gave me a lot of input on my game. He was playing single-handed shots and hitting sixes. He's hitting the ball well and hopefully, we'll win matches for Delhi Capitals together," he added.

Sumit, who has scored 574 runs and taken 43 wickets in 45 T20s, said his three-year wait for an IPL contract has finally ended. The 28-year-old made his first-class debut in 2019 for Haryana.

"It's been a long journey for me since I started playing cricket at the age of seven. I've been playing well in domestic cricket in the last three years and I was hoping for an IPL contract. It's great to join Delhi Capitals this year," he said.

The 27-year-old Bhui, who has scored 1497 runs in 62 T20s, feels he is peaking at the right time.

"I never imagined I would get to play the IPL at home. I'm very much familiar with the conditions here and it will be great to play in front of my family and friends. I'm looking to win as many matches as possible for the Delhi Capitals," said the batter, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past.

The Delhi Capitals will play their first match against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on March 23.

