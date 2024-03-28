IPL 2024: That was insane, says Cummins after record-breaking day

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (right) and Shahbaz Ahmed celebrate the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan. — AP

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 12:19 AM

"Insane" was the only word that Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins could think of to sum up the six-hitting slugfest against Mumbai Indians in the IPL in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

It was a game of many firsts as SRH smashed 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history. Mumbai Indians kept themselves in the game before ending at 246 for five.

For the first time, 500 runs were scored in a game, including a record 38 sixes.

"That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well," said Cummins at the post-match presentation.

It was a batting beauty but Cummins did not envisage such a big total.

"You never play for 270, but we wanted to be positive and be aggressive, take the game on. It was a good wicket, so we have to suck it up knowing we would go for a few boundaries.

"What's important is to have clear plans with the ball. There was amazing atmosphere in the ground, enjoyed playing here, was incredibly loud," said the skipper after SRH's first win of the season.

Opposition skipper Hardik Pandya could only doff his hat to the opposition batters though his team also put up a spirited fight with the bat.

"Wicket was good, 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well," said Pandya.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, all Mumbai bowlers leaked more than 10 runs per over. 17-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka conceded 66 runs in his four overs.

"They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters, we could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn," he said.

"If the ball goes this many times into the crowd, you will need time to get the overs done. Everyone (the batters) looked good and it is just a matter of time before we put things right."

Pandya backed Maphaka to come good in the next game.

"He (Kwena Maphaka) was fantastic, coming into his first game and getting overwhelmed, he was alright and backed his skillset, just needs some game time," added the Mumbai Indians skipper.

ALSO READ: