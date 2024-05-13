IPL 2024: Team unity, newfound aggression key to RCB's dramatic turnaround

The clay-court icon said he is still not clear about playing at Roaldn Garros will do his best to get there over the coming weeks
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dragged themselves back into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race after their early season struggles and skipper Faf du Plessis believes a bolder approach in recent matches had sparked their revival.
After losing seven of their first eight matches, Bengaluru embarked on a superb five-match winning spree, with Sunday's 47-run win over Delhi Capitals lifting them to fifth in the table with 12 points, above Delhi and Lucknow on net run rate.
Needing a win to keep their top-four hopes alive, Bengaluru shrugged off the early dismissals of Du Plessis and top-scorer Virat Kohli as Will Jacks made a 29-ball 41 and Rajat Patidar smashed a 32-ball 52 to help them post 187-9.
Their bowlers ripped through Delhi to dismiss them for 140 in 19.1 overs, with pacer Yash Dayal claiming three wickets.
"We want to play that style of cricket - RCB talks about playing bold," Du Plessis said. "Just proud that we can actually do that now, putting our performance together.
"It's just confidence, isn't it?. First half of the season, we were really fighting for it, didn't quite come together for us. You just need a couple of guys to find their form in the tournament and it's happened."
Victory over Delhi marked the third straight match that Bengaluru had bowled a team out and they have posted totals of 200 or more in five of their last seven games.
"There's been a positive change. Even when we were losing, nobody was pointing fingers at anyone," Dayal said.
"We've been positive throughout the season and we've become more attacking. We've switched that mode on."
Meanwhile, Yash Dayal who took three wickets against Delhi Capitals, also felt that the strong sense of team unity is a key factor for their team's dramatic turnaround.
"There has been a positive change. Even when we were losing, no one was pointing anyone's name out. This supportive atmosphere, coupled with a newfound aggressive approach, seems to be the winning formula for RCB," Dayal said.
"There has been a positive change. Even when we were losing, no one was pointing anyone out, so it's a big positive point. And all through the season, we were positive. And now we have become more attacking."
Bengaluru face third-placed Chennai Super Kings in what could be a virtual quarterfinal between the two teams on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
The clay-court icon said he is still not clear about playing at Roaldn Garros will do his best to get there over the coming weeks
Rival coaches Kewell and Crespo were meeting for the first tine in almost 20 years after facing each other as players in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul
The Spanish club has said that it will not lift its players' obligations to the club in favour of their participation in the Paris Games
The GEM’s Wellington School teenager who admits to playing well at the Al Zorah Golf Club juggles studies with golf
The 41-year-old, who has taken 700 Test wickets and is behind only Muralitharan (800) and Warne (708) on the all-time list, will retire from Test cricket after playing the West Indies at Lord's in July
Historic inaugural season of the Professional Fighters League showcased contests in the Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions
Opener Andy Balbirnie anchored the Irish innings with 77 off 55 balls including 10 boundaries
The duo put on 210 runs for the first wicket before Mohit Sharma delivered the finishing blow with a three-wicket haul at Ahmedabad