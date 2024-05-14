IPL 2024: Stubbs keeps Delhi's slim playoff hopes alive

Tristan Stubbs of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. — IPL

Fiery fifties from Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs helped Delhi Capitals sign off their IPL league phase on a high as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs on Tuesday.

The win took Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, to 14 points in 14 matches and they remain technically in the mix to reach the playoffs of the T20 tournament, but a run-rate in the negative keeps their chances slim.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow have 12 points with one more match to play and have their hopes hanging by a thread.

The result confirmed a playoff spot for Rajasthan Royals, who became the second team to enter the final four alongside table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders.

The top four teams make the playoffs. The final is on May 26 in Chennai.

The left-handed Porel hit 58 before Stubbs smashed an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls to steer Delhi to 208-4 after being invited to bat first at their high-scoring home venue, Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ishant Sharma led the bowling charge with three early wickets as Delhi restricted Lucknow to 189-9 despite valiant knocks from Nicholas Pooran, who smashed 61, and Arshad Khan, who hit an unbeaten 58.

"Pooran was giving us a hard time, with the kind of calibre he has. But we had certain plans. We started the season with a lot of hope, but there were injuries, and ups and downs," Pant said.

"But as a franchise, you can't complain all the time; you have to make use of what you have... There are some things which you can control, but some things which you can't."

Earlier, Delhi lost attacking opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck but Porel and Shai Hope, who struck 38, put on 92 runs to lay the foundations of the big total.

Delhi stuttered in the middle after they lost Porel, Hope and then Pant, who made 33 after he returned from a one-match ban due to slow over-rate, at regular intervals and Lucknow bowlers checked the flow of runs.

But Stubbs had other ideas and he hit back with a flurry of fours and sixes to fire Delhi past the 200 as the last three overs cost Lucknow 45 runs.

Lucknow suffered early blows after pace spearhead Ishant took down Rahul, for five, and Quinton de Kock, for 12, inside three overs.

Marcus Stoinis was stumped by Pant off spinner Axar Patel and Ishant struck again to make Lucknow slip to 44-4.

Stubbs made it count with his off-spin as he sent back impact substitute Ayush Badoni out for six to end a 27-run partnership with Pooran.

The left-handed Pooran attempted to drive the chase in his 27-ball knock laced with six fours and four sixes but he left a lot to be done when he departed in the 12th over.

Number eight Arshad then raised hopes of a turnaround with his late charge as he raised his first T20 50 in 25 balls to give Delhi a scare.

Arshad kept losing partners as he continued the charge but in the end failed to match up the asking-rate.

"I feel like the wicket remained the same throughout the 40 overs. When we got Jake in the first over, we started out well. But even when the wickets are falling, they keep coming hard,: LSG skipper Rahul said.

"I think 200 was a par score, and we should have chased it down. This has been the problem for us throughout the season - we lose wickets in the powerplay."

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs.

Delhi Capitals 208/4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 58, Tristan Stubbs 57 not out; Naveen ul Haq 2/51)

Lucknow Super Giants 189/9 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Arshad Khan 58: Ishant Sharma 3/34).

Wednesday's match:

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Guwahati

6 pm UAE Time

