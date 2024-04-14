IPL 2024: Rohit ton in vain as Chennai beat Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings Matheesha Pathirana (left) celebrates a wicket with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (centre) as Rohit Sharma reacts. — AFP

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 11:43 PM

India's Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten 105 but his Mumbai Indians fell 20 runs short as they tried to chase down a big target set by holders Chennai Super Kings in a battle of IPL heavyweights on Sunday.

Set 207 for victory, five-time winners Mumbai finished on 186-6 even though Rohit raised his ton in 61 balls at his home in Wankhede Stadium.

Sri Lanka quick Matheesha Pathirana then took four wickets to push Mumbai to their fourth loss of the season.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the in-form Shivam Dube powered Chennai, who won their fifth title last year, to 206-4.

Gaikwad hit 69 and Dube smashed an unbeaten 66 before warhorse MS Dhoni smashed three successive sixes in the 20th over to take Chennai past 200.

Dhoni came in to bat with four balls left and scored 20. He smashed Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya for three sixes and finished with a two to end a 26-run over.

"To start off, on this kind of ground, you need 10-15 extra runs. We were looking at 215-220, but (Jasprit) Bumrah bowled well. Bowling-wise, we were spot on with our execution," Gaikwad said.

"Even in powerplay, I would have taken six overs for 60. These kinds of venues demand both skills: batting and bowling. Our Malinga bowled exceptionally well and nailed those yorkers."

The two teams are on contrasting runs after changes of guard this season. Pandya replaced Rohit as Mumbai captain while Dhoni surprisingly handed over the Chennai leadership to Gaikwad.

Gaikwad had his fourth win as captain after he set the pace for his team with his 40-ball knock laced with five fours and five sixes.

He put on 90 runs with Dube before falling to Pandya, but Dube and then Dhoni's cameo ensured Chennai finished strongly.

Mumbai started well with Rohit and Ishan Kishan putting together 70 runs for the first wicket before Pathirana hit back.

Pathirana, known "Baby Malinga" for his slinging action similar to former Sri Lankan quick Lasith Malinga, sent back Kishan and then Suryakumar Yadav, for his second duck this season, in the space of three balls.

He later dismissed Tilak Varma for 31 as Rohit attempted to keep up the charge in his 63-ball knock and his second IPL ton.

Tushar Deshpande got Pandya out and the home crowd cheered in another sign of growing unpopularity of Mumbai's choice of captain.

"They bowled pretty well and Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with their plans and used the longer boundary well," Pandya said.

"They got the hang of it and they have a man behind the stumps telling them what's working. The ball was slightly gripping and they got ahead of the game. Until Pathirana came, we were on course for the total. It was just about what was best at that point."

Brief scores

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Chennai Super Kings: 206/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 69, Shivam Dube 66*, Hardik Pandya 2/43)

Mumbai Indians: 186/6 (Rohit Sharma 105*, Tilak Varma 31, Matheesha Pathirana 4/28).

Monday's match:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bengaluru

6 pm UAE Time