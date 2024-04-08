IPL 2024: Krunal plays down concerns over fitness of pace sensation Mayank

IPL 2024: 'Supla Shot' specialist SKY back in the mix for stuttering Mumbai ahead of Delhi clash
Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya clarified that pace sensation Mayank Yadav 'seemed okay' after the pace sensation walked off the field during the team's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
After two consecutive man-of-the-match performances, Yadav, who has regularly clocked 150 kmph, looked out of sorts in the only over he bowled against the Titans before walking off the field.
But later Kurnal played down concerns over Yadav's fitness.
"I do not know what is happening but I did have a brief couple of seconds' chat - he seemed okay, which was quite a relief for us," Krunal was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo,
Krunal also praised the 21-year-old pacer, calling him a 'bright prospect' with a 'good head on his shoulders'.
"A bright prospect, I had been watching him from the last two years. He used to bowl gun in the nets. Last year, unfortunately, missed it (due to injury). But again, whatever conversation I have had, what I see is that he has a good head on his shoulders as well," he said.
Yadav has hit the global headlines for his express pace and immaculate control over his line and length.
Lucknow Super Giants brought the speedster onboard in 2022 but he did not play a single match that season and a torn hamstring kept him out of last year's tournament.
Making his delayed IPL debut against Punjab Kings on Saturday, Yadav claimed 3-27, rattling the likes of England batter Jonny Bairstow with his express speed.
Further proof of his fiery pace came in the victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru when he claimed 3-14 with Australians Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green among his victims.
Mayank frequently topped the 150kph mark and walked away with his second successive player of the match award.
Former New Zealand player Mitchell McClenaghan felt Yadav would be considered for a place in India's T20 World Cup if he continues to produce brilliant spells of fast bowling in the IPL.
"If his form continues throughout this tournament, the World Cup starts six days after the IPL, I think it would be crazy not to look at the players who are in form going into that tournament," McClenaghan said.
"He may not have the caps behind him, but if he continues this vein of form and can keep his pace up throughout the whole tournament and keep winning games - he has won two games in a row, his first two games - then you are right in the mix. Long shot but you wouldn't say never."
Former India opener Virender Sehwag is also itching to see Yadav in international cricket.
"He has been an X factor in both the matches," former India opener Virender Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.
"He gets the top batsmen out -- it is Mayank's accurate line and length that impressed me," Sehwag added. "And because of that you can get him to play international cricket after the IPL."
