IPL 2024: Hasaranga to miss Sunrisers Hyderabad's first three matches

Sri Lanka's star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. — AFP

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 5:24 PM

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is set to miss at least the first three IPL matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was named in the Sri Lanka squad for a two-Test series against Bangladesh starting March 22.

Hasaranga has played four Tests for Sri Lanka. He had announced his retirement from the longest format in August last year to focus on white-ball cricket.

However, the 26-year-old was named in Sri Lanka's 17-man squad on Tuesday along with uncapped spinner Nishan Peiris.

The first Test will be played in Sylhet from March 22, while the second tie is slated from March 30 at Chattogram.

Hasaranga was roped in by SRH for INR 15 million.

SRH will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match on March 23 in Kolkata.

They will host Mumbai Indians on March 27 and then travel to Ahmedabad for the game against Gujarat Titans on March 31.

It remains to be seen if the right-arm spinner will be available for SRH's home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.

