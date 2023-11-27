IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 12:12 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 12:19 PM

Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday named opening batter Shubman Gill as captain to lead the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians (MI).

"Gill will be leading a team which has an unparalleled combination of experience and youthful exuberance, which has been the hallmark of the Gujarat Titans," a statement from Gujarat Titans read.

Gill has ammashed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.

The opener was instrumental in GT's sensation run since its debut in the IPL. Last season, he smoked 129 runs in a 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, the highest by a batter in the IPL playoffs.

"Gujarat Titans' (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises," said a statement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

In 31 matches for GT, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, GT said in a statement by the team, "As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

In a statement by MI, Nita M Ambani, owner of the franchise said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It is a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!"

Hardik's return marks his homecoming to the #OneFamily where he joins forces again with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the team. He first came to prominence for MI and then went on to debut for India in 2016.

