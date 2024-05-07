IPL 2024: Delhi down Rajasthan to stay in playoff race

Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Donovan Ferreira of Rajasthan Royals. — IPL

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 10:50 PM

Skipper Sanju Samson's 86 went in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for an IPL playoff berth.

For Delhi, spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck in crucial blows in crunch moments of the match.

Delhi posted 221-8 courtesy of Jake Fraser-McGurk's 20-ball 50 and an attacking 65 by Abishek Porel at their home Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Rajasthan looked good in their chase after Samson's fifth half-century of this season but his dismissal, a catch in the deep which was ruled clean by the third umpire, turned the match in Delhi's favour.

Rajasthan, who are yet to confirm their playoff spot, lost three more wickets in the next two overs and Delhi restricted the opposition to 201-8 for their sixth win in 12 matches.

"We had it in our hands, it was 10-11 runs per over which was achievable but these things happen in the IPL," Samson said after the loss.

"We have lost three games (this season) but all have been tight. We have been playing great cricket throughout. Results can go either way but we need to keep the fine tuning going and come back as this tournament doesn't allow us to relax.'

Inaugural champions Rajasthan, placed second behind toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, have eight wins in 11 matches and still favourites to make the top two in the playoffs.

Top four teams will make the play-offs but number one and two will have the advantage of getting an extra match to enter the final on May 26 in Chennai.

Delhi, who have never won the IPL, moved up to the fifth spot in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches.

Kuldeep returned with impressive figures of 2-25. Fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar also took two wickets.

"As always, Kuldeep delivered. I think our score was close to par," Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said.

But the batters set up victory after Fraser-McGurk, who raised his 50 in 19 balls, and Porel attacked in an opening stand of 60.

Rajasthan lost wickets after the openers departed but Tristan Stubbs hammered 41 off 20 balls in a late charge to take the total to 221-8.

Stubbs was helped by Gulbadin Naib, who hit 19, and Rasikh Salam, who hit two sixes in his nine runs, as Delhi got 53 runs from the last three overs.

The in-form Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman who has amassed 459 runs, attempted to set up the chase only to depart in the 16th over when Shai Hope caught the batsman off Kumar.

Hope's foot was parallel to the boundary rope but the third umpire ruled it out and a disappointed Samson walked back after a chat with the on-field officials.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the Rajasthan bowling with figures of 3-24.

Yuzvendra Chahal took his 350th T20 wicket -- first Indian to achieve the feat -- when he got skipper Rishabh Pant, a left-hand batsman, caught out at fine leg for 15.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Delhi Capitals 221/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 63, Jake Fraser McGurk 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/24)

Rajasthan Royals 201/8 (Sanju Samson 86, Riyan Parag 27; Kuldeep Yadav 2-25).

Wednesday's match:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Hyderabad

6 pm UAE Time

ALSO READ: