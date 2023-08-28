Injury-hit Sri Lanka face big dilemma over Hasaranga in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking a wicket. — AFP file

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 8:33 PM

With less than 24 hours to go for the start of the Asia Cup, defending champions Sri Lanka are struggling to get 15 fit players on the park.

They are the only team yet to declare their squad for the Asia Cup which will get under way on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka play their first match against Bangladesh at Pallekele on Thursday, but they are yet to declare their squad.

The Lankan Lions had to go through the qualifying matches in Zimbabwe to reach the ICC World Cup. They won all six of their matches in Zimbabwe and looked a settled side as they earned their place in the World Cup.

But injuries to major players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera have dealt a big blow to Lanka's hopes.

Suddenly, they are now lacking experienced bowlers for the Asia Cup where they are in a strong group with Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Their second match is in Lahore against Afghanistan and it will be a challenge for them to qualify for the Super Four where each teams need to win at least one game.

But under Dasun Shanaka, they showed the fight and resurgence in last year’s Asia Cup in the UAE.

After losing to Afghanistan, they went on to win the rest of the games and clinch the title.

But the 2022 Asia Cup was in the T20 format.

Now the injury crisis in the camp has delivered a big blow to their hopes.

Hasaranga's injury is especially a major setback for the Lankans as the crafty leg-spinner was the player of the tournament in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League.

The 26-year-old Sri Lankan is one player who can run through an opposition with his deceptive spin bowling and he is equally a handy batsman who can score quick runs for his team.

But the larger picture for Sri Lanka will be the World Cup in India and they would not like to rush their important players for Asia Cup and keep them fit for the big tournament.

Asia Cup is a dress rehearsal for all the teams except Nepal and everyone would be hoping that they get their right combination in the world cup.

Now it needs to be seen which team comes up with a settled side for the World Cup.

ALSO READ: