India's Bumrah reprimanded for 'inappropriate physical contact' with England batter in first Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts while bowling a delivery on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between England and India. Photo: AP

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 3:11 PM

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of the five-match Test series against England.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for an incident on the fourth day of India's first Test against England in Hyderabad," the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Monday.

According to ICC, the incident occurred in the 81st over of England's second innings when Bumrah stepped in Ollie Pope's way as he went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact.

Bumrah was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match."

Because this was Bumrah's first infraction in 24 months, one demerit point has been added to his record.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

"Level 1 breaches usually carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Bumrah admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement said.

India lost the first Test though they were in a position of strength after the first innings. Ollie Pope's blitzkrieg and debutant Tom Hartley's masterclass spin took England to a 28-run victory in the opening Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

