India's Asia Cup squad: Why are the selectors still backing ODI flop Suryakumar Yadav?

Suryakumar Yadav has failed to learn the art of building an innings in the ODI format. — AFP

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 12:00 AM

Fans were waiting for the announcement for India’s Asia Cup squad as eagerly as they were waiting for the World Cup dates.

Finally the Asia Cup team list came out when skipper Rohit Sharma along with chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, announced the 17-member squad along with a reserve player.

Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj were certain to be picked once Bumrah was declared fit.

There was a doubt if KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer would be picked since there was an injury cloud over them.

But since both have been picked, it’s presumed that both are fit.

Prasidh Krishna also was expected to be picked as he is the kind of bowler who can hit deck and bowl quick.

But I am baffled to see Tilak Varma selected on the back of three knocks against West Indies which came in the T20 format.

And then Suryakumar Yadav, who has yet to decode the 50-over format and averages just 23, continues to enjoy support from the selectors and the team management.

It's strange because this T20 specialist has failed to learn the art of building an innings in the ODI format.

That's why it's baffling how Sanju Samson, who has a far better 50 overs record than Suryakumar Yadav, keeps getting ignored by the selectors.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper has been kept in the reserves if KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan get injured. This is like handing over a candy to Samson and asking him to wait until it gets spoiled.

Picking Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal was due to the variety and Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur got the nod because of their batting.

But I genuinely feel a sense of favouritism here which seems to have benefited a few players. And that's quite unfortunate.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson

