Indian women's captain Harmanpreet has no regrets over Dhaka outburst

Events will include top level baseball, tennis, gymnastics, fencing and much more
Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Sunday that she has no regret over her temperamental outburst during the third ODI against Bangladesh last month in Dhaka.
Harmanpreet was banned for two matches after she smashed the stumps over the umpire's decision to give her out.
Later in the post-match presentation, she had also termed the umpiring "pathetic" during the bilateral series.
Following the ban, Harmanpreet will miss India’s first two T20I matches at the Hanghzou Asian Games in September-October.
"I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player, you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," she was quoted as saying by The Cricket Paper during the Women’s Hundred.
Harmanpreet is playing for Trent Rockets in the tournament.
"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," she repeated.
Apart from the ban, Harmanpreet was also slapped with three demerit points for “showing dissent at an umpiring decision” and one more for “public criticism” of match officials.
ALSO READ:
Events will include top level baseball, tennis, gymnastics, fencing and much more
UAE’s Camero tied second with a round to play at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club
Close to 100 executives from the international airport retail industry will mark the occasion when they compete at two of Dubai’s iconic golf courses
Australian World Cup winner David Warner and Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in action in UAE's IPL-style franchise league
Cristofer Bagge delivered the MVP round of the tournament in the November edition at Dubai Hills Golf Club
Chestertons Global awarded the winners Boadicea The Victorious, Riyadh and Northern Data Group ,Dubai at the Desert Palm Polo Club
Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club to host next qualifier which is open to all golfers
Sheikh Mohammed's Darley Stud showcased in ‘Be A Part Of It: Breeding In Britain’, that aims to encourage future international investment into British horse racing