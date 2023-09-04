Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah blessed with baby boy

Hosts to field several unfamiliar faces for the three Twenty20 Internationals that get under way at Kingsmead on Sunday
India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, have been blessed with a baby boy.
"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana," posted Bumrah on his official X handle, previously known as Twitter.
He left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons.
The Indian cricketer is expected to be back in time for the Super Stage of the tournament, starting from September 6 onwards. Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, could replace him during the match against Nepal.
Bumrah had just made his international cricket return after over 10 months from injury during India's T20I series against Ireland as a captain. Not only he led a young Indian team to a series win, but also displayed amazing fitness and rhythm, taking four wickets in two matches, with the best figures of 2/15.
India will take on Nepal in their Asia Cup clash at Kandy.
In Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each. Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for the Super Four stage.
ALSO READ:
Hosts to field several unfamiliar faces for the three Twenty20 Internationals that get under way at Kingsmead on Sunday
Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur the tourists rode on unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips' and Mitchell Santner to prevail
Eight teams are participating in the tournament with the final scheduled for December 17
Beaten Samp Army to play a destructive Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 2
Reigning Premier League champions go to Luton on Sunday and will be out to avoid going five games without a win
Team Abu Dhabi focus switches to Sharjah as Torrente aims for big finish to F1H2O season
‘Anything can happen (in Liv Golf Promotions) but I know my caddie well enough that we can remind each other if either of us goes off-script
Abduraimova and Tikhonova to battle for a place in the singles final at the 26th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge