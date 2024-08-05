Indian skipper Rohit concerned about batting failures against Sri Lanka

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second ODI. — AFP

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 6:40 PM

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was disappointed with the team's back-to-back batting failures in the middle overs against Sri Lanka in the ongoing one-day series.

Having missed a chance to win the first match which ended in a tie, India suffered another middle-order collapse in the second game as the team went down by 32 runs.

Chasing 241, India were comfortably placed at 97 for one in 14 overs on the back of Rohit's 64 off 44 balls.

But spinner Jeffrey Vandersay (10-0-33-6) weaved magic, left India batters speechless and handed Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead ahead of Wednesday's final match of the series.

"When you lose a game, everything hurts. It is not just about those 10 overs (of the first powerplay). You have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do that today," Rohit said.

"I am a little disappointed but these things happen. You have to adapt to what is in front of you. With the left and right combination, we felt it will be easier to rotate strike. Credit to Jeffrey, he got six wickets."

But Rohit admitted that it was a difficult pitch to bat on, especially against the slow bowlers.