Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin says 2023 World Cup could be his last for India

Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday conceded the upcoming World Cup could be his last for India after the veteran spinner replaced Axar Patel in the hosts' 15-member squad for the event, starting on October 5.

Ashwin, who enjoyed a successful outing against Australia featuring in the first two ODIs of the recently-concluded series, was named as the replacement of Patel who has been sidelined due to a quadricep strain.

Ahead of India's first warm-up match against defending champions England here on Saturday, the 37-year-old Ashwin made the admission in a pre-match chat.

"Being in a good space, enjoying this tournament will keep me in good stead. This could be my last World Cup for India, so enjoying the tournament is of utmost importance," Ashwin told Star Sports.

"I would have said that you were joking. Life is full of surprises. Honestly, did not think I would be here. Circumstances have made sure I am here today, the team management have shown trust," said Ashwin, while talking about his inclusion in the Indian squad.

Ashwin has played 10 matches for India in World Cup history with his last appearance coming in 2015.

He has bagged 17 wickets in the competition at an average of 24.88 and an economy of 4.36 with his best figures being 4/25.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Ashwin is the only member of the current Indian side who was also a part of the World Cup winning campaign in 2011.

Ashwin said dealing with pressure would be crucial. "All you can do is turn the ball both ways, and I think I can do it. Dealing with pressure is paramount in these tournaments, and it will dictate how the tournament goes," he said.

