Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians training camp ahead of IPL 2024

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday joined the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mumbai Indians (MI) training camp ahead of the upcoming season.
In IPL 2023, Bumrah missed the tournament after sustaining a back stress injury.
The star pacer made his debut in the 2013 season of the tournament with the Mumbai-based franchise, following that, he has appeared in 120 matches in which he bagged 145 wickets at an economy rate of 7.4.
The official social media handle of the Mumbai-based franchise shared the news of the 30-year-old joining the team.
"Lion is here," MI wrote on X.
The 17th season of the IPL will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a Southern derby at their home arena — MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2024 voyage against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
MI had a successful season in 2023, reaching the knockout stages of the league. However, they were unable to go the distance and claim their sixth title. The team finished fourth in the rankings but missed the final after being eliminated by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.
MI IPL 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (C), Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.
