Indian cricket legend Anshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 8:29 AM

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71.

Gaekwad had been battling blood cancer for a long time. He was in London until last month and he passed away in Baroda, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the cricket legend as he mourned his demise.

"Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," Modi wrote on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah also expressed his sympathies: "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."

BCCI previously gave Rs10 million for the treatment of Gaekwad, and the 1983 World Cup-winning team also pitched in.