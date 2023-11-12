Indian batter Shubman Gill completes 2,000 international runs in 2023

Photo: PTI

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 4:57 PM

India batter Shubman Gill completed 2,000 international runs in this calendar year, becoming the first batter to do so.

Gill accomplished this feat during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands at Bengaluru.

In the match, Gill smashed 51 in 32 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and four sixes. Gill made his runs at a strike rate of over 159.

Gill has had a solid World Cup 2023. After missing two matches due to dengue, he has played seven matches in which he has scored 270 runs at an average of 38.57 with a strike rate of over 104, with the best score of 92. He has scored three fifties in the tournament so far.

In 43 matches and 46 innings this year, Gill has scored 2,034 runs at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of over 101, with the best score of 208. He has scored seven centuries and nine fifties this year.

In five Tests this year, Gill has scored 230 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.85, with one century and best score of 128.

In 27 ODIs, Gill has scored 1,500 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of over 104, with the best score of 208. He has scored five centuries and eight fifties this year.

In 11 T20Is this year, Gill has scored 304 runs at an average of over 30, with one century and fifty. His best score is 126*.

This year in international cricket, Virat Kohli has the second-highest runs. In 32 matches, he has scored 1,763 runs at an average of 65.29, with seven centuries and eight fifties in 32 innings. His best score is 186.

The third-highest run-scorer in international cricket this year is India skipper Rohit Sharma, who has scored 1,701 runs in 32 matches and 35 innings this year at an average of 51.54. He has scored four centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score of 131.

Most runs in a calendar year are by Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who in 2013 scored 2,868 runs in 48 matches and 57 innings at an average of 53.11, with eight centuries and 18 fifties.

Most runs in a calendar year by an Indian batter is by Virat Kohli in 2017, when he scored 2,818 runs in 46 matches and 52 innings at an average of 68.73, with 11 centuries and 10 fifties.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. The 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their eight-game winning streak. India stands at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 16 points. They have a net run rate of +2.456.

The excellent Netherlands team demonstrated their class earlier in the tournament when they shocked South Africa, and their triumph over Bangladesh was equally stunning. But they have lost their remaining matches and sit at the bottom.

