Indian all-rounder Sundar picks 7 wickets as New Zealand all out for 259

India's Washington Sundar (right) celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma. Photo: AFP

Washington Sundar dazzled on his return to India's side with seven wickets New Zealand were spun out for 259 on day one of the second Test on Thursday.

India were 16-1 at the close in Pune, losing captain Rohit Sharma for a nine-ball duck to a Tim Southee delivery that shaped away and crashed into the off-stump via the pad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on six, and Shubman Gill, on 10, were batting with the hosts trailing by 243 runs.

Devon Conway, 76, and Rachin Ravindra, 65, led the New Zealand batting after captain Tom Latham won the toss.

Off-spinner Sundar took 7-59 while fellow off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin had 3-64 as New Zealand were all out in 79.1 overs.

The pitch is expected to turn more as the match progresses as India look to level the three-match series after their opening defeat in Bengaluru.

Conway and fellow left-hander Ravindra put on 62 runs for the third wicket, but Sundar struck on either side of tea.

Sundar, who returned to the Test side after March 2021, justified his return with his first five-wicket haul from five appearances.

After removing Southee to bring up his fifth wicket, the 25-year-old mopped up the tail in the final session.

His first wicket came when he bowled Ravindra for 65 to break a 59-run fourth-wicket stand with Daryl Mitchell as New Zealand collapsed from 197-3.

Conway reached his 11th Test fifty with a four soon after lunch and put on 62 runs with fellow left-hander Ravindra to thwart the Indian attack.

Ashwin, who took two wickets before lunch, broke through to get Conway caught behind on a delivery that turned from a good length outside the off-stump.

The wicket took Ashwin past Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's 530 wickets to place him seventh in the list of leading Test bowlers.